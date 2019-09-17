NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man shot by ICE agents earlier this month pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday after being indicted on a charge of unlawful re-entry into the United States.
Jose Fernando Andrade-Sanchez made his first court appearance on Wednesday after being arrested on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Andrade-Sanchez, 39, a citizen of Mexico, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week after encountering U.S. Immigration & Enforcement agents on Sept. 5 and eluding arrest. He was arrested by ICE agents on Tuesday.
On Sept. 5, two ICE Enforcement & Removal agents located Andrade-Sanchez in a parking lot in Antioch.
While speaking to Andrade-Sanchez, he refused to exit his truck and drove forward instead. One of the agents fired his weapon twice and one shot struck Andrade-Sanchez, who then fled the area.
According to Metro Police, police received a call from ICE agents around 7 a.m. that their agents had fired shots on Richards Road and Antioch Pike in an effort to apprehend someone.
Andrade-Sanchez will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday.
According to documents filed with the court, Andrade-Sanchez was found and removed from the United States four times, most recently on Oct. 13, 2013.
While in the U.S. illegally and living in Nashville, Andrade-Sanchez was charged under the alias of Eduardo Negrete with domestic assault and aggravated child abuse after striking a 3-year-old child in the face while assaulting his then girlfriend and the child’s mother.
The woman and child were taken to a hospital where the woman was treated for facial injuries and the child was evaluated for a possible broken nose.
Andrade-Sanchez later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and the child abuse charge was retired.
Following his removal to Mexico on July 16, 2009, Andrade-Sanchez illegally returned to the U.S. and on April 21, 2013, was charged with criminal impersonation after falsely identifying himself to a Metro Nashville Police officer as Erik Valazquez. He pleaded guilty to that charge in May 2013.
