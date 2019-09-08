NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was shot at an apartment complex in west Nashville on Sunday night.
Police responded to the shooting at 5800 Maudina Avenue and found an adult male that had been shot. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Neighbors at the Richland Hills Apartments said they heard multiple gunshots.
Medics just left doing compressions on a male who had been shot at Richland Hills Apartments in West Nashville. It didn’t look good. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/wvHklD3BzJ— Alex Heider (@newsguyalex) September 9, 2019
