NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person shot at Metro Police officers and retreated into a building near the intersection of Music Square West and Chet Atkins on Friday night.
Police were investigating a breech in a construction fence at a building under construction near the intersection. As officers were investigating the breech, they encountered a man and attempted to make contact with him. The person produced a handgun and shot at officers. No officers were injured. Officers did not return fire.
The man retreated into the building and officers set a perimeter and began work to convince the man to exit.
Management at Millennium Music Row sent residents a message about the situation just before 10 p.m.
Dear Residents,
There is a situation going on near our community. Nashville Metro has advised me and all the residents of the building to stay inside and close all your doors and windows. We will have more information as it comes in. Thank you for your cooperation.
HAPPENING NOW: Large police presence by Music Circle in Midtown. It appears to be some sort of SWAT situation. We’re working to get more details. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/nWNLZ4pDuP— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 4, 2020
This is a look at all of the SWAT team members we’re seeing right now. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/0QP8VHIMpJ— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 4, 2020
A viewer sent us this video. You can hear police asking someone to come out and put their hands in the air. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/QpgEt04kDe— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) January 4, 2020
