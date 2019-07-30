NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A body discovered on Tuesday by a boater on Percy Priest Lake appears to be that of a man who witnesses said drowned 10 days ago after jumping into the water to assist and 11-year-old swimmer, according to a news release.
Police said Tremayne Scales, 42, jumped into the water from a boat to help a struggling 11-year-old swimmer.
The witnesses reported that Scales assisted in getting the child onto the boat south of the Hobson Pike Bridge before he went under water and did not resurface.
