NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department personnel were able to rescue a man from the Cumberland River on Sunday morning.
Officials responded to the call near the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge just after 10 a.m. and spotted the man in the water trying to get out.
The call for help was made by someone on a kayak, but the victim was not in a kayak before being spotted in the water.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. He was conscious and able to speak with first responders at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.