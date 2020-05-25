NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man said us on this Memorial Day he has something to offer. In strange times, he hopes a small gift can give someone comfort.
Like so many of us, Wayne Underhill has lost family who died serving our country.
"I've got a couple cousins," he said. "They were Vietnam War soldiers. They answered the call. Every Memorial Day I think of them, and it's still painful. It's just, it's very emotional."
It's hard for Wayne knowing this pandemic is changing how we can honor this day. Many events aren't happening this year.
"There's something missing," he said. "Now that they don't have it, you have to rethink how to honor the fallen."
Many are doing just that. All over the state, places like churches have flags lining the street and businesses have big displays. Clarksville's Patriots Park continues a tradition, lining flags to remember the Fort Campbell soldiers lost since Sept. 11, 2001.
The people who placed all of this did something that matters to many.
Wayne thought he could do something that matters too.
People arrived at his home, many of them had loved ones who died serving the country.
For a small crowd, Wayne played "Taps" on his trumpet.
"If it's meaningful to someone, one person, it's worth it for me to do it," said Wayne.
