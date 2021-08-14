NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for shooting a woman in Bedford County is wanted for questioning in connection to a body found at the end of 35th Avenue North on Friday morning.

Metro Police said a Metro Water work crew discovered James William Warner, 22, of Shelbyville, on Friday morning. Warner had been shot to death.

Metro detectives are seeking Samuel Earl Rich, 25, for questioning in Warner’s murder.

Rich was added to the TBI’s most wanted list on Friday after he was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a woman in Bedford County. He is wanted there on charges of attempted murder and theft.

Rich is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone seeing Rich or knowing his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Reward money is being offered for information leading to his arrest.