NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside a house on Phipps Drive on Saturday night.
Police said Maurice Bowers, 31, was killed outside a house in the 500 block of Phipps Drive. According to witnesses, Bowers was attending a party at the home when an unknown person began firing into the crowd, striking Bowers. He was taken by personal vehicle to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
The motive for the shooting and whether Bowers was the actual target is under investigation.
Anyone with information about Bowers’ murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
