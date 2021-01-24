NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building on 17th Avenue North early Sunday morning.
Police said Anthone Anglin, 40, left an apartment at 820 17th Ave. N. around 3:30 a.m. after visiting a friend. A few minutes later officers responded to reports of a man shot in the parking lot. Police found Anglin sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about Anglin’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
