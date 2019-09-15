NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a shooting near the Shelby Park Golf Course in East Nashville.
Officers responded to the area around 7 p.m. after two witnesses heard a gunshot and saw a sedan leaving the parking lot.
The witnesses found a 71-year-old man on the ground with a gun shot wound to the chest.
The victim died at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
