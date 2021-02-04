NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said the man shot and killed inside his car at an East Nashville apartment complex had gone there to purchase a handgun.
Police said Braxton Cooper, 22, was shot at 10 p.m. at the Berkshire Place Apartments, 1500 Porter Rd.
Officers found Cooper had been shot in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
A man who was in the car with Cooper returned to the scene shortly after the shooting. He told police Cooper had arranged to purchase a handgun through an online ad.
The suspect met them in the parking lot and got into the back seat behind the driver for the exchange. Cooper was shot.
The suspect is described as a young black man in his teens or early 20s, approximately 6 feet with a slender build. He wore a black jacket with a fur hood.
Anyone with information about Cooper’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.