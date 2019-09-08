Richland Hills Apartments shooting - 9/8/19

One person was shot at the Richland Hills Apartment complex in west Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was shot at an apartment complex in west Nashville on Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting at 5800 Maudina Avenue and found an adult male that had been shot. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

Neighbors at the Richland Hills Apartments said they heard multiple gunshots.

