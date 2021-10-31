NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire outside a short-term rental unit on Monroe Street on Saturday night.
Police said people in the 900 block Monroe Street reported hearing multiple gunshots at 10:26 p.m. Saturday. Police found numerous shell casings in the area, but no victims.
Dedrian Clendening, 22, of Nashville, was dropped off by private vehicle at Centennial Medical Center suffering from a head wound. The people who took him to the hospital left after leaving Clendening.
Police said one of the short-term rental condos in the 900 block of Monroe Street had been rented by a group of females having a “girls-only” slumber party. A group of men arrived and started hanging around the front door of the condo. During that time, a car approached and parked nearby. One or more occupants in the car opened fire on the condo and those who were hanging around outside. Several people returned fire. The car then drove off.
Police believe Clendening was in a vehicle when he was shot, but it is unclear if it was the car containing those who originated the gunfire.
Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
