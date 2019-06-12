NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A homeless man was killed after he fell from the Demonbreun Street overpass onto I-40 East, according to Metro Police.
Police said James Agostino, 39, fell off the overpass and then was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Derrick Gleaves, 40, of Nashville. Agostino died at the scene.
Toxicology testing will be conducted on Agostino to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
