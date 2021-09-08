NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South near West Trinity Lane during Wednesday’s rush hour will face multiple charges, Metro Police said in a news release.

Hunter Meadows, 19, was traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-65 South near Dickerson Pike when Metro Police attempted to stop him. Meadows accelerated, making multiple lane changes in heavy traffic. Officer Ron Bright, assigned to the Aggressive Driving Unit, turned off his emergency equipment while keeping the vehicle in sight.

A short time later Meadows struck two other vehicles near Trinity Lane. His car became disabled and he stopped on the right shoulder. No one was injured and both motorists were able to drive their vehicles from the scene.

Bright approached the passenger side of the Nissan Maxima driven by Meadows and found a pistol that had been tossed from the car onto the roadway. Police found hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, including scales, and $17,426 cash.

Meadows has been charged with evading arrest, drug possession with intent to sell and gun possession during the commission of a felony. Bond for Meadows was set at $51,500.