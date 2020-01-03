NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering after being injured while trying to deliver a forklift on Friday.
The accident occurred just before noon on Metroplex Drive. The driver was loading the forklift off a trailer when the ramp collapsed. The forklift toppled over on top of the drive. His leg was pinned underneath.
An eyewitness told News4 the man was able to wrestle his leg free.
“It was amazing,” said Freedie George. “That still baffles me how he got out, but he did.”
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries to his leg.
