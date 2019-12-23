NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting at the Publix on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.
Witnesses told police there was a physical fight between several people outside the Publix, 3521 Murfreesboro Pike, in the parking lot when shots were fired. Two vehicles involved fled the area.
The 20-year-old man was located on Summercrest Drive. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition.
The suspect vehicles are described as a white sedan and a black sedan.
Contact Metro Police if you have information about the shooting.
