NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An East Nashville pizza place is cleaning up after a man broke into the restaurant and hid from Metro Police in the ceiling tiles.

James Figueredo, owner of BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse, said this is the third time someone broke into the restaurant since it reopened after the March 2020 tornados.

Robert Dowell Robert Dowell has been charged with burglary by Metro Police.

The latest break-in happened during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. That’s when police affidavits said Metro Police were called to BoomBozz where they heard 34-year-old Robert William Dowell break a window and later found him at the cash register.

Police said at one point Dowell attempted to leave but went back inside and the officers lost sight of him.

Affidavits said that’s when officers found a footprint on a countertop and ceiling tiles above were not in place. Officers called in the Special Response Team who found Dowell lying on some piping in the ceiling.

Police said he was told to come down and was placed in custody.

Police said during an interview with Dowell, he said he broke into BoomBozz because he was “hungry, thirsty and pizza sounded good.”

Figueredo said the damages of the three break-ins would cost the restaurant around $30,000 to repair.