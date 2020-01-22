Roy Coons, convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl inside her home, said he didn't commit the crime during a sentencing hearing held on Wednesday.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man found guilty of murdering a 12-year-old girl was sentenced to 25 more years in prison on Wednesday.

Roy Coons had received a life sentence for killing Yhoana Artega in 2017 when he was found guilty last year. The additional 25 years was added on Wednesday on the attempted rape charge.

Emotions ran high inside the courtroom. Tears came from both the victim’s mother and Coons himself.

Yhoana Artega was killed in 2017. Police said Coons forced his way into the trailer she lived.

Coons was found guilty on charges of felony murder, second degree murder, attempted rape of a child and especially aggravated burglary.

The child’s mother took the stand during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing and told about how the crime has changed her life.

“Everything has changed,” Patricia Velazquez said using a translator. “Our lives have changed completely. He has destroyed my family.”

Coons remained defiant that he did not commit the crime during the hearing.

“I can’t apologize for a crime I did not commit, but I will say I am sorry for your loss,” said Coons. “Like I said, it’s got to be the hardest thing.”

The prosecutors argued his statement was not credible because of his lengthy criminal history, which includes lying to police about his identity.

