NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said it is pursuing strong leads in the fatal shooting of Bradderick Seaborn early Thursday morning.
Police said Seaborn, 26, of Nashville, and the suspect appeared to have a discussion prior to shots being fired around 1:20 a.m. Seaborn was found in the alley behind the Citgo market at 701 Dickerson Pike. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information about Seaborn's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tips can also be provided online. www.p3tips.com/161 Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
