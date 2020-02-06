NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville.
Investigators said someone driving on I-40 West at the I-24 split spotted the body on the side of the road. Police said the body has injuries to its left side, which could mean that it was run over.
The victim is a 45-year-old white male. Police did not know if the victim was a homeless person.
Police are trying to determine the cause of death.
