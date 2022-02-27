NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Belle Meade Police arrested a man on theft charges after a license plate reader hit on a vehicle reported stolen.
According to court documents, officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. Saturday after the LPR hit for the stolen vehicle. Officers stopped the car on Harding Pike near Lynwood Boulevard.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Travaious Lee in the affidavit, told police he was “unaware” the vehicle had been reported stolen. Once all occupants were removed from the vehicle, police found a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat. Dispatch confirmed the firearm was reported stolen in Nashville. Lee said he was “unaware” the firearm was stolen.
Police charged Lee with theft of a firearm and theft of $2,500 or more. He is being held on $15,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.
