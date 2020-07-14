NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man has been charged with terrorism after being suspected of making threatening phone calls on Tuesday morning to the Department of Emergency Communications and a crisis hotline.
Police said the man, identified as Joshua W. Jones, 30, called the DEC non-emergency line at 4:15 a.m. and allegedly made threatening statements toward Nashvillians, including police officers. At 8:30 a.m. he allegedly called Mobile Crisis and threatened their employees.
Jones is also suspected of making threatening calls in May and June. Recent communications from him have been increasingly threatening and specific, including naming locations where he intended to harm people.
Jones was booked on a state charge of terrorism. Bond was set at $200,000.
