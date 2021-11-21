NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man faces assault charges after striking a car in a school zone during school dismissal and yelling at the victim, according to court records.
Police arrested Thomas Kennedy, 62, on Saturday on charges that include vandalism, leaving the scene of an accident, assault, reckless driving and failure to file a report for the incident outside Fall-Hamilton Elementary School on Oct. 26.
According to an affidavit, Kennedy pulled up behind the victim during student dismissal and began honking his horn. The victim attempted to pull up and allow Kennedy to pass while the school crossing guard held traffic and waved Kennedy around the vehicle.
According to witnesses, Kennedy laid down on the horn again and began yelling and cursing at the victim. Witnesses characterized Kennedy’s behavior as “aggressive” and “irate” just before he pulled forward and struck the victim’s vehicle.
A witness was able to provide police with a photo of the vehicle involved in the incident. Police contacted the owner, which was Kennedy’s employer, who was already familiar with the incident when contacted by police. He identified Kennedy as the driver of the car.
Kennedy left several voice mails with police saying he was present and involved in the incident stating that he “didn’t do a damn thing but try and get her to move so I could get around her and she just wouldn’t do it.”
The victim said she suffered back and neck pain as a result of the incident and estimated damage to her vehicle to be around $1,000.
Kennedy is set to have a court appearance on Jan. 7.
