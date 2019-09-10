NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are facing charges after a man was spotted riding on top of a car on Interstate 40 last month.
Police said Ronnie Sellars Jr. was riding on top of the car and Amanda Miller was the driver.
There was video of the incident beginning in Mount Juliet.
On the video you can see the man standing up and sitting down during the ride.
Police said they were notified at the time and tried to catch up with the car.
It eventually made its way into Nashville.
