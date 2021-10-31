One person was killed after being shot at a home on Monroe Street late Saturday night.
Police said the death of a man at the home on the 900 block of Monroe Street around 10:45 p.m. has been classified as a homicide.
The suspect in the shooting is not in custody. The identity of the victim has not been released.
