NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are investigating an apparent targeted fatal shooting of a man outside his Colbert Way townhouse Tuesday night.
Police said Benjamin Lane, 30, and his girlfriend were putting together furniture when she heard a loud shotgun blast and Lane fell to the ground. Lane was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Detectives located the apparent area where the shooter fired toward Lane. The motive remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about Lane’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
