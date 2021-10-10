NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man was shot and killed on Saturday morning in an apparent case of road rage on Richards Road.
Police responded to a call in the 900 block of Richards Road at 9:50 a.m. and found Emilio Lopez-Lajuj, 33, unresponsive sitting in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Camry with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. Police said his car was running and still in drive. Lopez-Lajuj died at the scene.
Surveillance video showed that Lopez-Lajuj was slowly driving west on Richards Road when a newer model black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and black wheels drove around the Camry. Lopez-Lajuj then pulled his car up to the Charger and bumped the driver’s side rear quarter panel. Lopez-Lajuj and the other driver got out of their vehicles and appeared to argue for a moment before the shooting. The suspect drove toward I-24 and Haywood Lane.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
Pls help us identify the gunman who on Saturday morning fatally shot Emilio Lopez-Lajuj, 33, in an apparent case of road rage in the 900 block of Richards Road. The suspect drove a newer model black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and black wheels. Info? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/d76XnV7tAD— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2021
