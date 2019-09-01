NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after a single-car crash on Interstate 40 east just before the Charlotte Pike exit Saturday night.
Police say 40-year-old Eric J. Chapman of Nashville was driving his 2012 Nissan Versa and attempted to negotiate a curve at 11:20 p.m. As he did so, his car left the right side of the road and struck the end of the guardrail.
The car then flipped over and came to rest on its roof. Chapman was found outside his car and was possibly ejected. He was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The Medical Examiner will conduct toxicology testing to determine if Chapman was impaired at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.