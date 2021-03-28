Metro Police flooded car - 3/28/21
 

Metro Police confirmed a man died inside the car recovered in the creek behind the Walmart at Nolensville Pike at Harding Place.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said two people have died in overnight flooding.

Police said one man died inside a car that was submerged in a creek near the Walmart near the intersection Harding Place and Nolensville Pike.

Police said a second victim has been found deceased on the Nashboro Village Golf Course. It is believed the man was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert at Nashboro Boulevard and Flintlock Court.

 

