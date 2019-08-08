NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after being hit by a car on Music Valley Drive on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded around 9:30 p.m.

Metro Police with the Hermitage Precinct said preliminary information suggests the victim was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Music City Circle is part of the busy tourist area near Gaylord Opryland Hotel.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.