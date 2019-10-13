NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man died after being shot on Sunday.
The victim was found unconscious in a hallway of one of the residence halls, according to a news release from Tennessee State University.
Metro Police said the victim was found at 3400 Alameda Street and taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center. Hospital staff determined that the man had been shot in the abdomen and was transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.
"We are heartbroken by this loss and we grieve with the young man's family and friends. In times like these, we must come together and support each other as one university community. It is extremely important that if anyone has information to please report it co campus police immediately," the university said in a statement.
TSU Police is looking at all available information, including video surveillance, after receiving a call Sunday afternoon in reference to a student passed out in a hallway of one of the residence halls, the school said in a news release.
TSU said there was no report of a shooting or suspicious activity prior to the discovery of the student.
TSU Police and Metro Police are investigating to determine where the shooting may have happened.
