NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The sex offender convicted of stalking women in Nashville will not be getting out of jail early.
Prosecutors said Timothy Temple is a peeping tom known for lurking outside of women's homes leaving everything from notes, sex toys and, in one case, a chair behind.
In 2018 he was convicted of stalking a woman at her home near Vanderbilt University.
His attorney recently filed a motion to have his sentence suspended. If approved, Temple would have gotten out of jail about two years early.
A judge denied the motion during a hearing on Tuesday.
