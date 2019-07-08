NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed after a drug deal went bad on Monday night.
Police said Tru Booker, 28, told them he shot Markus Cantrell, 28, during a drug deal around 7:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Ewingdale Drive.
Booker, who suffered a gunshot wound to his forearm, said he shot Cantrell in self-defense. Cantrell was wounded in the face and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Booker was treated and released from a local hospital.
No firearms, controlled substances or cash were at the scene when police arrived.
Police said no charges have been filed against Booker at this time. Detectives will present their findings to the District Attorney’s Office.
Story updated July 9, 2019
