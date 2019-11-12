NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A California man has been charged in connection with a shooting in March near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Hayes Street.
Metro Police is investigating a deadly shooting of a man who crashed his Range Rover into a utility pole at 17th Avenue North at Hayes Street overnight.
Police said Joseph Madden, 42, of Fresno, CA, has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the March 15 fatal shooting of his friend Quinzell Pannell Jr., 23, of Clarksville.
Pannell was driving Madden’s Range Rover. He and three passengers, including Madden, had been out drinking. Madden was handling a pistol in the back seat when it fired and struck Pannell.
Madden was served the indictment on Monday. His bond has been set at $25,000.
