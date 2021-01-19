NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second person wanted for the Nashville nurse's murder is now facing federal firearms and drug charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney, James Cowan was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

These charges for Cowan come after he was charged in the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman. She was a nurse at St. Thomas and her way to work the night of Dec. 3 when police said she was shot and killed on I-440.

The new charges come after Metro Police detectives arrested Cowan in the 300 block of Hickory Hollow Place on January 12 in connection with Kaufman's murder.

A car was spotted near the La Quinta Inn on Sidco Drive and a man looking like Cowan was noticing getting into the vehicle.

"The car then exited the lot and detectives maintained visual surveillance of the car as it travelled about the Nashville area before parking in the area of 300 Hickory Hollow Place. Once parked, detectives determined the passenger was in fact Cowan and arrested him without incident," Cochran's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Detectives found "a substantial quantity of Xanax pills and fentanyl and more than $2,100" on Cowan when he was arrested, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Cochran's office said investigators found more pills and other controlled substances in his vehicle, as well as a Glock pistol with an extended magazine and a .45 caliber handgun.

The driver of the vehicle was charged for aiding Cowan in eluding law enforcement.

Metro Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives are investigating this case.