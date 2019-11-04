NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville PD have arrested Ladarrius Wimberly for the June killing of Yaki Sayles.
Police say Wimberly killed Sayes during a robbery on June 19th of this year in Antioch. Sayes was found shot outside of a restaurant on Hickory Hollow Lane.
Witnesses at the time told police they saw Sayes in a conversation with another man outside of a vehicle. That same witness told police they heard what sounded like a gunshot, and turned back around to see Sayes on the ground.
Later in the summer 23-year-old Ladarrius Wimberly, previously convicted on two counts of robbery, was arrested on August 13th on charges of attempted aggravated robbery.
Wimberly was taken into custody after a short standoff with Metro SWAT that day, and remains in the Metro Nashville-Davidson County Detention Center.
Wimberly was indicted by a Davidson County Grand Jury on charges of murder on October 28th, and that indictment was filed with Davidson County Court on November 1st.
