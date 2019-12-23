NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has been charged with criminal homicide for the overnight beating death of a 49-year-old blind homeless man inside the parking garage of the Music City Central bus station.
Metro Police said officers responded to a call at the bus station at 2 a.m. concerning Brandon Brown, 32, who appeared to have been assaulted. He had a small cut above his eye and blood on his white sweater. Brown did not provide any pertinent information on how his injury occurred, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Later in the morning, a security staff member at the bus station found the victim beaten to death on the fifth floor of the parking garage. The weapon used was a fire extinguisher. Police are attempting to notify the victim’s family.
Police learned Brown had been discharged from the hospital. Officers spotted Brown a short time later on foot near William Edmondson Park and 16th Avenue North where he was taken into custody. During an interview with detectives, Brown implicated himself in the murder. The motive is unclear.
Many in the homeless community knew the victim and the violence that took his life.
“I’ve learned it’s very rough to be out here, to be a part of the community,” said Richard Millwood. “To stay out on the street, it’s dangerous. It’s a high-risk lifestyle.”
In a month and half of living homeless, Millwood has learned how bitter the cold can feel when temperatures drop.
“I do not care for the cold myself,” said Millwood. “I’ve gone to bed hungry. I’ve froze at night.”
He’s also learned the importance of finding a safe place to sleep.
“You got people who will try to rob you straight up,” he said.
The harshness he’s learned is why he’s not surprised by the death Monday morning at the Music City Central bus station.
“You got a lot of people out here dealing with mental illness that are probably not on the medications you need,” said Millwood. “You got a lot of desperate people out here dealing with addictions.”
Brown was charged with using a fire extinguisher to beat and kill the 49-year-old man.
“He was innocent and he didn’t deserve to die like that,” said Millwood.
Many in the homeless community knew the victim as a good man who never asked for anything, but people would help him on and off buses anyway, for which he was always gracious.
“The man wouldn’t hurt a flea and to die like that is sad,” said Millwood.
Millwood said he’s stayed overnight in the garage himself and he knows the man charged in the case. He’s urging others in the homeless community to protect themselves.
“Get off the street if you can. Go to the Rescue Mission. Go to the Room in the Inn,” said Millwood. “It’s not a lifestyle anyone would want to do permanently.”
Bond for Brown has been set at $1.2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.