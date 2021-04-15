Thomas Winston - 4/13/21
 

Thomas Winston is under investigation for his role in the shootout that claimed the life of a 3-year-old at Cumberland View public housing development. Winston will be arrested on unrelated charges after he is released from the hospital.

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old at the Cumberland View public housing development on Monday night.

Police said Thomas L. Winston Jr., also known as Thomas L. Mitchell has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault for Monday night’s shooting that left 3-year-old Jamayla Marlowe dead and wounded her 2-year-old half-sister.

During an interview with police on Thursday, Winston admitted to firing his weapon during the incident, according to police. Winston is also charged with felony aggravated assault and vandalism in an unrelated case.

Police said Winston, 23, arrived at Cumberland View in a blue Hyundai Elantra as a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot. Winston walked in between two buildings. Shots were then fired from that direction across the parking lot. At least three other people shot back.

Arrest made in connection with shootout that left 3-year-old dead

The investigation showed that Winston retreated to the Hyundai, dropped a bloody pistol on the pavement and fled the area. Winston then drove himself to General Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was released on Thursday.

A vigil is being held on Thursday to remember Jamayla Marlowe.

 
 

