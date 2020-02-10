NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested two people in connection with the assault and theft of a juvenile late Sunday night, according to police.

Chaz Payne, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A juvenile said he was getting a ride home in a car driven by Blessing Burks. When the car stopped near the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike, the victim said Chaz Payne, 19, began assaulting him with a hand gun before taking an iPhone 11 and $200 in cash. The victim got out of the car around 2610 Clarksville Pike and called police.

The victim was able to identify the people in the car and provide a description of the car. Police later located the car on Buena Vista Pike and were able determine the occupants in the vehicle were consistent with the names the victims identified. Police noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car. During a search, police found the victim’s iPhone.

Burks was charged with accessory after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Burks was out on bond after being indicted for first degree murder.

