James Ritenour

James Ritenour has been charged with murder and attempted murder by Metro Police.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his former girlfriend in December, Metro Police announced Tuesday.

James Ritenour, 27 was arrested at a relative’s home by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on charges of murder and attempted murder in the shooting death last December of Alexis Douglas, 29, his former girlfriend, and for shooting her friend Gene Fernandez, also 29, in her Elm Hill Pike apartment.

Ritenour is being held without bond.

Police obtained arrest warrants against Ritenour in April.

 

