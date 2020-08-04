NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the suspect who fled the scene after a deadly single-car crash on Buchanan Street late Monday night.
Police said Kenneth D. Patton, 32, has been charged with leaving the scene, failure to render aid, failure to report the crash and driving on a revoked license after the crash at 11:55 p.m. on Buchanan Street near the intersection of 16th Avenue North that killed Alicia Pride, 48.
Pride was the passenger in a 2008 Kia Optima driven by Patton, according to the investigation. Patton was traveling east on Buchanan Street when the car left the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. Pride, the front seat passenger, was rushed to a hospital where she died. Patton fled the scene before police arrived.
Patton’s bond was set at $27,000.
