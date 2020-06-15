NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on charges of kidnapping and vehicular assault after injuring a bicyclist last week, loading the man into his car and then leaving him in a nearby alley, police said on Monday.
Vincent Shinault, 53, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and vehicular assault for hitting Percy L. Williams, 57, who was riding a bike, on June 8 near the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and 31st Avenue North.
Police said Shinault is accused of being behind the wheel of a 2004 Pontiac Grahd Am that hit Williams shortly after 10 p.m. Shinault is alleged to have loaded Williams into the car and drove him from the scene to the alley where he was left. An area resident heard Williams' moans and called police. Williams was seriously injured and was hospitalized.
Shinault traveled to his Maudina Avenue address and told the car's owner that he had been involved in a crash. Shinault is being held in lieu of $80,000 bond.
