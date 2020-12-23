NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Wednesday on a murder charge after the victim of a November shooting died, Metro Police said.
Police said Thomas Vaden III, 21, was arrested on Wednesday after the death of Randal Faulk, 56. Vaden is accused of shooting Faulk multiple times outside Faulk’s California Avenue home on Nov. 16.
Vaden was originally arrested on Nov. 19 on a charge of aggravated assault and was released on bond. Vaden admitted to police he shot Faulk after, he said, Faulk hit him first. Police said elements of Vaden’s statement were contradicted by witness information and video evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.