Man arrested in shooting that injured 8 in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who they say admitted to a shooting that injured eight people in downtown Nashville early Sunday morning.
On Monday night police arrested Allen Crump, 22, who is charged with eight counts of felony reckless aggravated assault.
BREAKING: Detectives tonight charged Allen Crump, 22, with 8 counts of felony reckless agg assault for Sunday's 1 a.m. gunfire @ 2nd Av & Commerce St downtown that injured 8 innocent bystanders, none critically. Crump admits to shooting. Efforts continue to identify a 2nd gunman. pic.twitter.com/VuIEVULHVM— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 10, 2020
Eight people suffered injuries after an exchange of gunfire in downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue North and Commerce Street.
Police are still searching for a second gunman.
Police said several persons were gathered in the area when the two suspects reportedly began arguing over a dog that was with one of the men. The man with the dog allegedly pulled out a handgun during the dispute.
The second suspect then left but returned a few minutes later armed with a gun and accompanied by several other men. There was an exchange of gunfire between the parties.
Eight adult victims were either struck or grazed by bullets. Police said none of the injuries were life threatening.
Detectives interviewed several victims and witnesses. A handgun was recovered from the scene.
