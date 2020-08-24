NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who has been convicted of burglary at least 10 times since 1993 was arrested on Saturday in connection with three residential break-ins.
Police charged Lamont Hardemon, 50, with three counts of aggravated burglary and vandalism in connection with break-ins in the 600 block of 27thAvenue North on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 and the 2000 block of Ninth Avenue North on May 5.
The state has also issued a parole violation warrant against him.
North Precinct detectives continue to follow leads regarding additional burglaries in the area, especially those targeting short-term rental properties.
Anyone with information about the recent rash of break-ins or additional suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
