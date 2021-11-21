Metro Police Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in custody after he threatened his children with a machete.

Police responded to a call from a child at a home on Oak Valley Drive who said his father had hit him and was threatening him and other children at the house with a machete.

Three of the children were able to escape the home but was left inside because he was unable to walk.

When officers arrived they found Andres Izaguirre, 49, intoxicated and took him into custody. Police said in court documents that the child left behind in the apartment had urinated in his pants and was crawling around on the floor to get around. Officers found the machete in the apartment. Police also discovered that one of the children lived in a closet in the apartment.

Izaguirre has been charged with two counts of child neglect of a child age 8 or less, child neglect for a child age 9-17 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Izaguirre is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.