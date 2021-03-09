NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fire investigators have charged a man with aggravated arson for setting fire to a room at Rodeway Inn in south Nashville.
Michael Doig, 43, was arrested after a fire was reported on Friday morning at the motel, located at 95 Wallace Road. Firefighters found a fire in one of the second-floor rooms.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to neighboring rooms. Investigators determined the fire was incendiary in nature and intentional.
Witnesses at the motel told investigators they saw a male leaving the second-floor unit as smoke detectors began sounding and smoke started coming from the unit. Investigators reviewed video footage from the scene and were able to identify Doig as the man witnesses saw leaving the scene of the fire.
No one was injured.
Doig was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated arson. He remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.
