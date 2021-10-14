NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his 15-year-old brother on Oct. 4, Metro Police announced Thursday.
Rodale Lewis is accused of shooting his brother in the back on Oct. 4 in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South in Edgehill following a fight between the two.
Police obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday morning for Lewis after he was taken into custody late Wednesday. Detectives had been looking for him the past several days knowing that he was wanted for questioning in the murder of his 15-year-old brother and that he was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Alabama.
Detectives located Lewis Wednesday evening in a black Lincoln MKZ at a parking lot of Dickerson Pike. With assistance from a THP helicopter, Lewis was followed for more than an hour until he stopped in a drug store parking lot on Harding Place in south Nashville. At that point detectives took Lewis into custody. He used his Lincoln to hit and push the undercover police vehicles out of his path and escape the arrest.
The helicopter continued to follow the Lincoln as Lewis drove to the area of Ed Temple Boulevard and Vance Street in north Nashville where he fled on foot and hid in a trash can until he was taken into custody.
In addition to criminal homicide, Lewis is charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault on a first responder for hitting occupied police vehicles, being a fugitive from Alabama and drug possession. He is being held without bond.
