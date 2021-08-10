NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - No one was injured in a call originally reported as shots fired outside the Walmart in the Rivergate area, Metro Police said on Tuesday.
The call went out as a shots fired call on Monday around 6 p.m. outside the Walmart on Gallatin Pike.
Police said a man and woman were in a car together and the man appeared to be smoking some type of drugs. The man and woman were later seen arguing in the parking lot when the man pulled out a pistol and started shooting at the woman.
The man missed the woman and then ran to his car to try to flee the parking lot.
While attempted to leave, he struck the woman he had been arguing with. She was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she was treated and released.
The man then pulled around behind the Walmart and eventually surrendered to police without incident.
The man, identified as Juantez Sawyers, 41, of Nashville, was taken to Nashville General Hospital because of his condition. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against the woman he shot at and another woman who was in the car at the time and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
